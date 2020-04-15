BUCK THE TREND

When it comes to the countries where the world's ultra-rich individuals reside, the distribution is far from even.

Using data from a 2020 wealth report from UK real estate consultancy Knight Frank, finance media site Visual Capitalist has put together this map that shows us where the world's ultra-wealthy people are living. From the map, you can see the number of ultra-wealthy individuals in each country and how that number differs greatly in different parts of the world. According to Visual Capitalist, the ultra-wealthy are defined as people who own more than $30 million in assets.

See here for a full-sized image of the map.


When it comes to the population size of the ultra-rich, the US leads the pack. 240,575 ultra-rich individuals currently reside in the US, with 61,587 living in China, the country with the second-biggest ultra-rich population. In terms of projected growth, however, both China and India are expected to have their ultra-wealthy population grow by triple digits between 2014 and 2024, with China growing by 135.85 and India by 238.3%.


