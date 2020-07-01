A Spot-On Parody Of What Every NowThis News Video Is Like
Jesse McLaren has cracked the code on NowThis News's hackneyed storytelling formula in their videos.
[Via Twitter]
Police asked the show to edit out officers using violence or bad language. The company says it had other reasons for not airing the footage.
You don't need to understand Korean to be swept up by this boisterously bonkers ad.
When I got my Harry Potter tattoo, I made the gamble that I'd never be embarrassed by my love of the series. Now, I and thousands of other people who got the same tattoo as I did are trying to figure out how to cover it up.
Growing evidence shows most infected people aren't spreading the virus. But whether you become a superspreader probably depends more on circumstance than biology.
We're going to give this guy an A for effort.
But not before my father — who ran the infamous amusement park for 20 years — tested it on his employees.
As they wiggle and undulate, the snakes are transforming their bodies for flight.
Mark Takahashi agonizes over the worst car design trends of the last couple of years that need to stop.
Ever since the mid-'80s, Hollywood has celebrated Independence Day by releasing their most blockbuster-y fare
To commemorate the passing of legendary funnyman Carl Reiner, comic book writer Matthew Rosenberg shared a story on Twitter about the comedian, his dad, and a wonderful anecdote involving a misheard joke on the old Sid Caesar sketch comedy program "Your Show Of Shows."
To the shallow waters and beyond!
Fox News said Wednesday that Ed Henry, one of its top news anchors, has been fired after an investigation into an allegation was leveled by a former employee.
"Something is up with this trash can…"
It was the largest improvised explosive device in American history — and its creator promised to explain how to remove it safely if the casino delivered $3 million by helicopter to a remote landing site in the mountains.
Sean Murphy was an epic weed smoker, a devoted Tom Brady fan, and the best cat burglar that Lynn, Mass., had ever seen.
A driver in the Philippines makes a really bad maneuver on this busy corner.
The point of this conversation is not that the internet is bad, nor that it is good. It's that it is changing us, just as every medium before it has.
Is there a common grammatical rule shared by every language? Here are the theories from famed linguist Noam Chomsky.
Every year, the IRS annual report is an opportunity to measure how effectively the US government has sabotaged its own ability to enforce its tax laws. This year's report signals historic lows for US tax enforcement.
Can GMOs make malnutrition a thing of the past? A YouTuber took matters into his own hands.
The team has even tested the system at a Boston-area food bank with encouraging results.
The name of the university has long been divorced in meaning from the life of Elihu Yale, a slave trader.
Rand Paul has a tense face-to-face with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill over how to handle the coronavirus in the wake of continuing spikes across the United States.
The large network of the anti-government movement, deemed a national security threat, has exploded on the platform since February.
The United States is once again at risk of outstripping its COVID-19 testing capacity, an ominous development that would deny the country a crucial tool to understand its pandemic in real time.
Booking a flight between Egypt and Israel is a clandestine affair.
FEMA says there are 1,000 fewer employees assigned to COVID-19 work than during the peak of the response — and that's not all
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday that the state will not reinstate restrictions or close businesses to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Even if we know it's a robotic spy squid, this is still a brutal outcome.
The city that was the global epicenter of the Industrial Revolution is now being remade by globalized post-industrial capital. This is one of the great spectacles of contemporary Britain.
When a beloved American empire is based on explicitly racist stereotypes, do we try to cover it up? Or can we be honest for once about our ugly history?
We don't know whether to laugh or to wince.
Millions of Americans have no idea they're living in a flood zone. Now you can look up every property in the US and see the flood risk for yourself.
By suing the state, Lindsay Hecox, who hopes to run for Boise State, has found herself on the leading edge of the battle for transgender rights — and become the face of a court case that could have nationwide implications.
Banjo virtuoso Steve Martin performs a stirring rendition of "Office Supplies" with help from the Philadelphia Orchestra and explains the meaning of the title at the end of the song.
In the past dozen years, judges have repeatedly escaped public accountability for misdeeds that have victimized thousands. Nine of 10 kept their jobs, Reuters found.
It all started on WhatsApp. The first in a cascade of US Navy investigations into sailors accused of trafficking, housing and pimping female prostitutes in the Middle East can be traced back to June 2017.
Here's how Ariel has lived for six years off-grid in the mountains of western Wyoming.
It's not easy to figure out when a disease will stop spreading through a population.
35 years ago, during another world health crisis, 45 artists gathered for one of the most extraordinary recording sessions in music history.
All you need is a board and some rocks and an engineer's brain.
For the millennial generation, the blueprints for economic and domestic stability that our parents' generation embraced are proving impossible to follow.
"These snapshots of yourself when you're 20, 21, 22 years old. Who can enjoy that?" Badgley said, in a reunion with his "Gossip Girl" co-star. "Sometimes it's just uncomfortable."