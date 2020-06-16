MIND THE GAP

As America comes to terms with addressing racial inequality in our criminal justice system, it's important to point out the remarkably disproportionate wealth gap between Black and white households in the country. Since the United States Congress passed the Fair Housing Act in 1968, wealth among white households has skyrocketed while wealth in black households has stagnated.

Irena Martinčević at personal finance site HowMuch.net took a look at the data regarding the median income gap between Black and white households in the United States, courtesy of American Community Survey by the US Census Bureau, and put together a map demonstrating the difference in income across the country.

There are a number of interesting takeaways from HowMuch's infographics: Wyoming is the only state in the country where the median income for Black households is higher than that of white households ($89.9K vs. $62.3K), but this number is likely skewed by Wyoming's low population; conversely, Washington DC has the worst median income gap in the country with a 66.88% gap and Wisconsin is the state with the worst racial inequality, at 51.25%.


