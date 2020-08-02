Watch This Runner Hop, Skip And Jump Over A Line Of Extremely Thin Rock Structures
Makes our knees shake just looking at him go.
[Via Twitter]
Although the sound of the music has changed, country's themes have endured.
After approximately 1,024 orbits around our planet and four spacewalks, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley — aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour — are on their way back to Earth.
Three Eater editors discuss what to consider when it comes to the ethics of dining out while the novel coronavirus continues to sweep the country.
It's time for the British royal family to make amends for centuries of profiting from slavery.
Arcade1Up has created a three-quarter scale in-home arcade machine with three different versions of "Street Fighter II" built-in.
Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 integrates Bing Maps into their latest version which makes discovering your house while flying above possible.
In early cultural exchange programs, the act of sending gifts abroad often doubled as an opportunity for children to rehearse and reinforce narratives about their own national superiority and exceptionalism.
If you planted tomatoes as one of the cornerstones of your quarantine garden, I suspect that right now you are up to your armpits in those luscious orbs. Lucky you.
Sports writers are already talking about putting an asterisk next to this year's eventual NBA title winners. Is that fair and does it even matter?
Recognizable by his walrus mustache, the actor specialized in playing cantankerous characters in "Absence of Malice," "The Natural" and other films.
The Wheeler Yacht Company is resurrecting Ernest Hemingway's beloved boat Pilar for the 21st century. The Wheeler 38 is authentic, modern and up for sale.
Add a beautiful watch to your style repertoire at an unbeatable deal. The Blade Automatic Watch has a self-winding movement that ticks for up to 42 hours and is 23 percent off at $219.99.
The beautiful Parisian buildings located at 145 rue la Fayette, 29 rue Quincampoix, and 44 rue d'Aboukir are not real. Here's a tour of some of the most interesting fake façades in Paris.
It's not so much what the current Postmaster General is doing as much as what the federal government has not done.
Brenda from New Zealand shows off her extraordinary dream house.
The two musicians tell the same stories of America for different generations.
Even if the new school year starts at home, it's a good idea to evaluate what tech you or your loved ones will need to make the most out of this uncertain situation.
Yes Theory treks out to Oracle, Arizona and discover the facility that was supposed to prepare us for interplanetary travel.
The actor says his new road rage thriller taps into a wider anger in Western society.
To win, the president needs to capture untapped support from the blue-collar base. In Scranton, he's not getting the job done.
Antoine Dodson, who went viral for giving a hilarious interview on the news back in 2010, sells homes now.
Here are this week's picks: an "underwater playground" with professional freedivers and how the prairies of the Canadian West are changing.
It would seem like a dream come true to buy a house for a dollar in Sambuca, a picturesque town in Sicily with exquisite views. But there's clearly some drawbacks.
$20 million has been poured into a race for a solidly blue seat between Senator Ed Markey and Representative Joe Kennedy in Massachusetts. Are they really that different?
An iconic screenshot defines our yearning to know less.
A pigeon in London finds itself on a plane that's taking off.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Read The Giving Tree as usual, then when the Boy comes hustling for a house, switch to this.
The Auralnauts made the supervillain from "The Dark Knight Rises" into the hero we need.
Love it or hate it, natto is enjoyed by many Japanese for its touted health benefits.
The SEC announced this week that it plans to play a shorter season this fall, but some players aren't convinced they can play safely.
"Jack and Jill" dates back to the 18th century and the theories behind its origins involve "vikings, beheadings, and beer."
Cables, plugs, power banks and even a solar panel are on sale at Amazon, so you'll stay amped all day long.
Hurricane Isaias will hit the Bahamas today and is projected to sweep up the Atlantic coast of Florida over the weekend.
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts has an arm like a cannon.
Some of the biggest YouTube personalities are raking in millions of dollars every year. Here are the top-earning YouTubers from around the world.
A look into what workout classes will look like for the foreseeable future, thanks to COVID-19.
The songwriter struggled to keep her daughter entertained while she performed via Zoom for Jimmy Fallon's show.
This week, we've got more movies should end with a Rage against the Machine sing, The Last Great American Dynasty, "I have a joke" and "12-year-old me realizing I'm gay."
The White House Rose Garden is far more than a picturesque background for announcements and briefings, State Dinners, and official ceremonies.
Elon Musk has long promised a full self-driving feature in Teslas. What happened to the technology and why is it so controversial?
The National Audubon Society's namesake looms large, like his celebrated bird paintings. But he also owned enslaved people and held white supremacist views, reflecting ethical failings it is time to bring to the fore.
Twenty-five years after his death, the painter who gave us "happy little trees" is more popular than ever.
This unearthed Australian news clip from 1976 makes us wonder how we've advanced so far.
It's harder than they make it sound.
Even within a hospital, the ICU can feel like another world.
Ian Davis took matters into his own hand to engineer a DIY prosthethic.
