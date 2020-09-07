Want more stories like this?

HER AND US AND EVERYONE YOU KNOW

vulture.com

Missed connections, Instagram lovers, and, of course, poop. E. Alex Jung profiles the famously eccentric and endlessly creative writer/actress/filmmaker who you haven't heard from in a while. She's back.

'THERE'S NO SIGN OF LIFE'

1 digg npr.org

Lebanon has held its breath for three days, waiting for rescue teams to emerge from the wreckage of a collapsed building with good news. The potential for finding a survivor had offered a brief glimmer of hope for Lebanon, still mourning after a massive explosion in Beirut's port ripped through half the city last month.

