Watch This Legend Use A Single Roller Skate To Glide On The Rink
Sliding into the long weekend like.
[Via Twitter]
25 years ago today, Cal Ripken Jr. played his 2,131st consecutive game, breaking Lou Gehrig's unbreakable 56-year-old record to become baseball's new Iron Man.
Several missions this year are seeking out life on the red planet. But would we recognize extraterrestrials if we found them?
There appeared no malice, or intent, but the current men's world number 1's bad habits cost him a place in the US Open this year.
Missed connections, Instagram lovers, and, of course, poop. E. Alex Jung profiles the famously eccentric and endlessly creative writer/actress/filmmaker who you haven't heard from in a while. She's back.
Urban designer Eran Ben-Joseph charts the evolution of the humble parking lot.
A scary moment was caught on cellphone video at a popular running trail, the Coquitlam Crunch, in British Columbia.
Gio Reyna is forging his own way through soccer as a rising star for Borussia Dortmund, but the US playmaker has a big family urging him on, too.
Lebanon has held its breath for three days, waiting for rescue teams to emerge from the wreckage of a collapsed building with good news. The potential for finding a survivor had offered a brief glimmer of hope for Lebanon, still mourning after a massive explosion in Beirut's port ripped through half the city last month.
Despite being in his 50s, Tony Hawk still can catch mad air.
A year after he died, the Angels pitcher's widow and mother open up on his death and how they're coming to terms with what happened and why.
Visionary responses to catastrophes have changed city life for the better.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
It really depends on what you're looking for but after an overall assessment of what's available, the Craftsman shop vac is a solid option.
Children in minority communities are much more likely to become infected and severely ill. Many have parents who are frontline workers, experts say.
Blake spoke publicly for the first time since a police officer shot him seven times in the back. The 29-year-old says he is in constant pain from the shooting, which doctors fear will leave him paralyzed from the waist down.
Amazon is showering us with discounts on gaming laptops, furniture, smart home gear, office supplies and more.
An excerpt from "How We Go Home: Voices from Indigenous North America."
Don't let the BBC's "Your Home In Their Hands" anywhere near your home.
Isaac Chotiner interviews Kate Manne, philosopher and author of "Entitled: How Male Privilege Hurts Women." They discuss Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump and what differentiates sexism from misogyny.
It's hard to tell which drugs are dangerous and which are revolutionary.
Once we hear a good story, it's difficult to correct it in our brains.
This fall, with museums and galleries starting to carefully reopen in the flesh, comes "100 Drawings From Now." Everything in it has been made by artists working in lockdown.
After coming home from the vet and getting his belly shaved, Zeus did not want to go for a car ride.
Recent major surveys show that reductions in genomic complexity — including the loss of key genes — have successfully shaped the evolution of life throughout.
As demand for air conditioning rises, the question of how to make the technology sustainable will become all the more important.
Mark Gray has a futuristic alternative to face masks that might turn some heads.
Is the Brandy and Monica feud real or imagined? Ahead of their Verzuz battle, we break down the friction between the two singers.
To celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary, Nintendo is bundling "Super Mario 64," "Super Mario Sunshine" and "Super Mario Galaxy" into one release for the Switch. Pre-order now, and play on September 18th.
The 16th Century Italian painter used his unique perspective of light to bring his intricate scenes to life and breathe new meaning into art.
Real-life interstellar travel will be so slow that some weird linguistic things may happen before ships reach their destinations.
We all know our passwords probably aren't as safe as they should be — but would it take a hacker nine months to guess yours, or 25 seconds?
JerryRigEverything demonstrates how the Exynos-powered Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is far weaker.
The disappearing three-story solo rowhouses in Baltimore, quirky photographs taken from inside the mouth and other best photos of the week.
When COVID-19 shut down California gyms, Sarah Miller started walking. She found a lot of stuff the elliptical doesn't offer.
When the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" returned to production, the actors followed strict COVID-19 prevention measures — including, as this viewer discovered, love scenes with mannequins.
Access to safe water is extremely important. So if you're out in the wild, or an emergency situation pops up, this straw could really save your bacon. Filter up to 1,000 gallons of water, and stay safe out there.
As recently as a few years ago, the movie-review aggregator was seen as something of an industry boogeyman. But is there a correlation between box office receipts and a high (or low) score on the Tomatometer? We dug deep into the numbers to determine that.
2020 is a dumpster fire of a year, but what if corporate America made advertisements that were cognizant of our increasingly dire world.
Everything about Krug's behavior—from her defensiveness and the calculated theft of opportunities from actual Black scholars to her inherent feeling of superiority—screams of whiteness.
When you wash denim, tiny fibers shed and flow into the environment. Scientists just found that Arctic waters are now loaded with little bits of jeans.
On Wednesday, illusionist and extreme performer David Blaine floated 25,000 feet into the air — the height of jets, no less — before skydiving back to earth. Here's a look at the science that got him there and back safely.
Astonishing testimony by New Zealand fisherman Dick Ledgerwood sheds light on mysterious and elusive ritual.
This week, we've got cancelling Van Gogh, I hope this email finds you well, Antifa HQ and education is vital.
Matt's Off-Road Recovery makes an epic rescue that we all must tip our hats to.
Pandemic policies at tech companies have created a rift between parents offered more benefits and resentful workers who don't have children.
A new model often cited by top health officials raised its projections Friday, predicting over 410,000 coronavirus deaths nationwide by January 1.
A woman was taking a selfie with her iPhone 11 Pro while paragliding over the French Alps when disaster struck.
