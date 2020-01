In two feats of timing, two women walked out of the danger zone literally seconds before and a fire truck arrives literally a second after:

Well this is kind of crazy, my security camera picked up a building randomly collapsing today.



The people on the street were walking on the spot 10 seconds earlier! Luckily no one was hurt I don't think.@PoPville @nbcwashington @fox5dc @wamu885 pic.twitter.com/ViyklfWE4V — Andy Feliciotti 🔥 (@sup) January 15, 2020

The building was reportedly being renovated at the time, but luckily nobody was inside at the time of the collapse.



[Via Twitter]