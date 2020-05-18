DON'T SAY THE WORD

· Updated:

It's a conversation way easier said than done.


[Via Twitter]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

WHEN THE REM HIT

gizmodo.com

There are thousands who claim to experience them regularly and countless guides online purporting to teach you how to achieve them. So is lucid dreaming real? And — if it is — what's the science behind it?

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample