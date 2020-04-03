Covering 121 questions and 400 characters, this "which character are you" test from Open-Source Psychometrics Project isn't your regular BuzzFeed personality quiz.

What it is instead is an extremely extensive test that gives you an understanding of which fictional characters you are most similar to with a level of detail uncommon for most personality quizzes. There are different versions of the test — the most comprehensive version requires you to answer 121 questions while the standard version only comprises 28 — but for each version, you answer questions about yourself by moving a slider between two adjectives and gauge where your personality falls on the spectrum. The test then matches your personal assessment with the personality profiles of different fictional characters, which are compiled from data from user surveys.

According to this test, one of the characters I am most alike to is Sam Tarly from "Game of Thrones," and I have to be honest, I'm pretty happy about that.



Though I can't say I'm not envious of one of my friend's results: an 85% personality match with Black Widow.



One of the most unique features about the test is that it gives you a full list breaking down all the characters you are most alike and the specific traits that are associated with each character, according to the perceptions of people who have taken the survey.



So sit back, relax and give the test a try. If you're looking to kill time for five to ten minutes, this is a fun thing on the internet to play and fiddle around with and take your mind off things. Instead of worrying about COVID-19, you get to be me and worry about things like, oh no, am I really a Leonard Hofstadter and what the hell is the personality of Professor Flitwick from "Harry Potter"??



[Open-Source Psychometrics Project]