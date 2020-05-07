Here's The Perfect Sociopathic Parody Of Trump's Speech About The Human Losses From Coronavirus
This is so spot-on that it's not even funny anymore.
@whatchugotforme ♬ original sound – whatchugotforme
[Via Twitter]
How a chicken farmer, a pair of princesses, and 27 imaginary spies helped the Allies win World War II.
Can I eat at a restaurant? Can I go shopping? Can I hug my friends again? Experts weigh in.
This stunning footage of a gritty New York City streetscape from Christmas 1976 is an eye-popping adventure through time.
The King of Queens… is now a sadistic neo-Nazi who's escaped from jail, and is holding Becky's family hostage? And Becky rigs up a bunch of booby traps to stop him? What is happening?
It was easy to get one. It was difficult to take any meaning from it.
We studied 10,000 websites and found that their design has become more uniform over time. What does this mean for the future of creative expression on the internet?
There's a lot of musical talent here, but we all know that the girl dancing in the foreground stole the show.
Humanity must enter an alliance with mantises, who will eat the brains of murder hornets without remorse.
This project is incredibly overwhelming for a non-engineer like me, and I wouldn't even know where to begin. There is art in the machine and from the machine these students have created art.
You know that feeling when you're about to engage in some role-playing and the video chat freezes? Yup, it's that feeling.
A survey suggests that pandemic-era domestic work isn't being divided more equitably than before the lockdown.
It's been 55 years since Keith Richards literally dreamed up the hit tune.
The majority of Americans are still spending much more of their time at home than before the pandemic. But in some regions of the US people are moving around more than they were in March and April.
In April 2019, a woman named Tara Reade reached out to me with a clear, consistent story to tell about her experience as a staffer in Joe Biden's Senate office in 1993.
"Citizen's arrest" has been part of the Georgia penal code for decades — although most people know it as a comic feature of the Andy Griffith Show.
U.S. Route 20 is America's longest road, stretching from Boston, Massachusetts to Newport, Oregon. That's 12 states and 3,365 miles. Long enough to wend your way along, veer off on new directions and see the expansive country that gives it to you straight.
The host of The Action Lab demonstrates what happens to tiny Styrofoam beads when you blast a fan inside a chamber with no air.
The EPA has given permission to test a controversial pest control method — using engineered mosquitoes to reduce the population of wild ones.
The whiplash is real.
He engineered these dudes, but most people don't know his name. Or the official name for the tube dudes, for that matter.
It references some of the most terrible things we've experienced this year: an epidemic and, also, improbably, bees.
Yes, it was done intentionally.
This is how the poplars seed fluff are burned away in the park of Cidacos de Calahorra in Spain.
"Sometimes the way some of our stuff comes off isn't really about what's on the page. It's what happens in rehearsal or when we're shooting it."
At NYU and elsewhere, young doctors graduated early to work in overwhelmed hospitals. But the pandemic has made their training more complicated and more perilous.
Nobody wants a war between the two Koreas but who would win? Both sides have many advantages and disadvantages. A YouTuber crunched the numbers.
A rural lab has a 120-year history of fighting mysterious diseases.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Turntable.fm predicted the future of the internet, but didn't survive to see it. The nostalgia for it hints at what could be a new normal — or just a passing fad.
A cofounder of Monograph says the company's been doing four-day workweeks since it launched. Will this "forced" trial run of remote work, in turn, make it more commonplace?
A clever trick involving a coin and a matchbox that is sure to impress a youngster or potential date.
Adele hasn't said anything about her weight loss, so why are we?
Like humans, dog miss going outside too.
The Humen Pearl River Bridge in China had to be temporarily shut down this week after it started undulating in the wind. It looks, uh, worrisome.
Nearly half of the employees of a Utah County business tested positive for COVID-19 after the business instructed employees to not follow quarantine guidelines and required staff who had tested.
It seems like a lot of movie extras are just phoning it in as this one astute viewer noticed from this classic film.
In 1970, Plymouth hoped to persuade Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro buyers to choose their Barracuda instead. One of Plymouth's tactics was to offer greater customization options — which led to this odd rendering.
Is there a point to this? No. Is it cool? Yep.
Happiness is this bear living its best life splashing around a tub.
"We know that unusual things have happened over decades on a regular basis and we know that in the Dakotas, a missile launching facility has been shut down because of something over one of them basically shutting off the power to them."
This was so close to turning into a "Final Destination" scene.
Despite playing one of the most iconic villains in movie history, the nine men who've portrayed Jason Voorhees in the 40 years of the "Friday the 13th" franchise are practically ghosts. This is their story.
Millennials and Gen Z are revisiting indie pop, grunge fashion and the early 2010s Tumblr aesthetic. Wouldn't it be nice if life still looked like that?
We know this is not a good idea, but we can't help but marvel at the audacity of this.
An official said the delivery of body bags sends a message that is resonating across the country's Native American communities during the coronavirus pandemic.