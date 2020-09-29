Track And Field Star Leaps Over A 61-Inch Hurdle Like Gravity Doesn't Exist
Washington State University track and field athlete Ray Wells Jr. cleared through a series of hurdles like it's nobody's business.
The Genie shirt is just the latest and most bonkers example from a '90s nostalgia vintage market that has been heating up for years.
Are pizzas the most popular fast food in the US, or is it burgers? And which fast-food chain made the most money in 2019?
Eric Trump made some surprising comments during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning after he was asked about a gay, "secret Trump voter" who was the subject of a New York Times op-ed.
Both are maddening — but in very different ways.
The best place to start is the Utah State Prison on the morning of Jan. 17, 1977.
The finalists for the 2020 Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards are guaranteed to lift your spirits.
"Because they were all quarantined together it meant that one room was just full of swearing birds."
Are you a Prime member? If you use coupon code DOTPRIME2PK during checkout, you can get two Amazon Echo Dots for just $39.98.
Watch out, Tony Hawk. This little girl is chasing your coattails.
Looking back at the dog show-centric successor to the mockumentaries "This Is Spinal Tap" and "Waiting for Guffman" on its 20th anniversary.
They're trolling us… we think. But how the hell did this get published?
State Azure puts the Phil Collins banger through a "Pure Moods" filter.
In this week's "Ask a Boss" column, Alison Green advises an employee who is leaving their job — should their potential replacements know about the many issues the letter writer had with their company?
The new ESPN 30 for 30 documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" re-examines the life of the double-amputee sprinter and his murder of model-girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Students are calling for an end to Greek life. That goes against some colleges' financial interests.
It's not easy being a parent in 2020, but perhaps some of these ideas, like a carnival ride made out of a leaf blower or a Roomba Pac-Man, can make things a little bit easier.
The zealotry of QAnon believers can be devastating for their loved ones. But action is possible.
The remake of the 90s horror classic is is coming to video on demand on October 28, 2020.
To women in search of love, Shaun Rootenberg seemed like a catch. What they didn't know: he'd spent decades stealing from just about anyone who crossed his path.
Could right now be the most influential time ever? Richard Fisher looks at the case for and against — and why it matters.
Using his flywheel trebuchet, engineer Tom Stanton wanted to see if he could throw a tennis ball speedier than the world record for the fastest tennis serve.
Automakers have been making cars bigger than ever. Here's the complicated reasons why cars are being built with increased interior space.
On November 3, the network's framing of the election narrative may help alleviate nationwide chaos — or sow it.
Textile dyeing is one of the most polluting aspects of the global fashion industry, devastating the environment and posing health hazards to humans.
Here's what happens when you plug John Denver's "Country Roads" into Jukebox, a tool created by OpenAI that generates music that doesn't exist.
A mystery man was seen dumping over 100 live, squirming eels into the Prospect Park lake on Sunday night.
Thanks to a pair of bionic gloves, João Carlos Martins was finally able to play piano again.
In "Dick Johnson Is Dead," Kirsten Johnson documents the loss of her father to dementia — while "killing" him over and over again. It's a doc and trippy dream-logic fiction about the end of her father's life; he was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.
The homicide rate is up in big American cities, including those run by Democrats and Republicans.
To commemorate the 30th year anniversary of "Fresh Prince," Will Smith decided to put the Bel-Air mansion on Airbnb. Here's what the mansion looks like inside.
The Katmai National Park and Preserve in King Salmon, Alaska, is holding its annual competition to rate and appreciate the fattest bears living in the park.
When they go low, we go lower.
"My son and I went riding our scooter and pushbikes. That was when I noticed Max being swooped by a magpie. The second part is about Max going back and facing his fears."
Coronavirus has hit few sectors harder than air travel, wiping out tens of thousands of jobs and uncountable billions in revenue. While most fleets were grounded, the industry was forced to reimagine its future.
Including when it starts, special ways to save and what to shop for this year.
Falling in love at first sight is a common trope in many movies but how many phoned it in?
A rundown of the science that goes into the decision-making process and what it tells us about when results could be available.
Palantir is seeking to cash in on its ability to "do it all." Over the years, the company has worked with some of the government's most secretive agencies, including the CIA, the NSA and the Pentagon's Special Operations Command.
BTS will have a week-long residency at "The Tonight Show," and they kicked off the week with a performance of their hit song "Dynamite."
Hot on the heels of the $7.5 billion Bethesda purchase that stirred up the gaming community, Microsoft is expanding its partnership with OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research firm based in San Francisco, meaning Microsoft now has an exclusive license to the GPT-3 language model.
If you're anything like us, you're itching to go whole hog on Halloween decorations already. Stock up at Amazon, and let's start spooky season early.
His left-over Italian rhythms and New York incflicted accent as Tony Soprano ranks among the best performances ever in film and television. YouTuber Nerdwriter breaks down how he did it.
The forgotten joke website influenced YouTube, Twitter, Tinder and so much more.
In a rare intimate conversation, the rapper-actor opens up to Esquire about his struggles with mental health and finding his way back.
Between a rock and an improbable place.
"People are basically good" was eBay's founding principle. But in the deranged summer of 2019, prosecutors say, a campaign to terrorize a blogger crawled out of a dark place in the corporate soul.