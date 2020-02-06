Watch A Tornado Completely Destroy A Backyard In A Matter Of Seconds
A tornado hit the Cameron Wood neighborhood in Charlotte, NC Thursday afternoon and a security camera caught the mayhem:
"League of Legends" player Nathan, who roomed with pros Tailsz, Zig and Adrian, thought he'd struck gold. Instead, he left Robert Morris financially screwed
Overall, winter across the East Coast this year has been pretty pathetic.
This hilariously persistent dog has the same argument with his owner every night.
A tornado hit the Cameron Wood neighborhood in south Charlotte Thursday afternoon and the damage it has wreaked is scary to watch.
Rachel Bitecofer's radical new theory predicted the midterms spot-on. So who's going to win 2020?
In one of the best decades the American economy has ever recorded, families were bled dry by landlords, hospital administrators, university bursars, and child-care centers. For millions, a roaring economy felt precarious or downright terrible.
"Well, well, well, how did we end up here?"
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? Nancy Pelosi ripping the SOTU, Kylo Ren screaming, Bernie Sanders writing and the 62%.
In 1810, there were only a little over 7 million people living on 0.02% of US mainland. Here's how population density and city growth have changed since then.
"How many rolls of tape do you think this was?"
The reason we might all be using Netflix today might have a lot to do with a marketing stunt involving the grand jury testimony that got Bill Clinton impeached.
How did the Safdie brothers keep a perpetually moving Adam Sandler in focus? With a device called the Light Ranger 2.
After a tough workout, it's important to stimulate your muscles to aid recovery. The PowerDot 2.0 Smart Muscle Stimulator does just that with 12 customizable modes. Save 15 percent off when you get it for $296 today.
A bungee jumper in Russia got a little too excited and jumped early before applying their safety ropes. Fortunately, they were okay.
The threat of automation lingers over the final scenes of the Oscar-nominated documentary, as screen overlays explain that the employees still make just $14 per hour despite the improving fortunes.
A Lithuanian YouTuber builds his own gun and things don't go as well as he hoped.
You can finally browse Netflix in peace without annoying autoplay videos.
Jason Lutes worked twenty years on this epic book. Prepare to be amazed.
A man in Astrkhan, Russia, jumps into a frozen river to rescue a dog in trouble.
Unable to post on Chinese social media, Chen Qiushi keep his exact location hidden as he describes life in quarantined Wuhan in video blogs on YouTube.
The movies by one of the greatest living American directors have been nominated for 71 Academy Awards, but they've won only 20 times. Then again, Scorsese's films have never been people-pleasers.
Just because one is bigger in size doesn't mean that it will prevail.
The 2020 Academy Awards ceremony will have no host, but no one can take away these 49 precious memories.
It's interesting to look at why "Star Wars: Underworld" was cancelled after seven years of development. It's even more fun to speculate what would have happened to the Star Wars universe if it had taken off.
Pack your sunscreen, George Jetson.
You gotta pick on a car your own size, buddy.
A district in New York has adopted the technology in the name of safety. Opponents cite privacy and bias concerns.
"Birds of Prey" isn't just about Harley's breakup with Joker. It dumps everything that's now par for the course in superhero movies. And somehow, it pulls it off.
The former vice president's Iowa dud was a long time coming.
We're just glad that nobody got hurt in this situation and that the dashcam was able to capture footage of this.
Encrypting data to extort payment is as easy as purchasing software — almost anyone can do it.
This little girl would not make a good guest on "Hot Ones."
20 films to see between now and April, from big-budget horrors like "The Invisible Man" to offbeat indies like buddy comedy "The Climb."
Suddenly, and without warning, the beloved pop star lost his ability to hear amplified music. Now, from his remote Montana ranch, he's on a search for answers.
The harrowing tale of how Helen Klaben and Ralph Flores survived for 49 days lost in the tundra of the Yukon.
Mark Zuckerberg has decided it's not important to be liked, only to be understood. What the hell does that even mean?
Many companies around the world have existed for a long time, and a few have been around for more than 1,000 years.
Movies like Hitchcock's "Rope" and the more recent "1917" want to sell the illusion that the whole movie is one seamless take. Here's how you can spot the hidden cuts.
Just as work is inescapable, so are predictions about what the "future of work" will look like. Here's a look back at the future — seen from the past.
A 9-month-old puppy accidentally tipped items such as an ironing board, a backpack and other nearby things into a furnace, which led to a fire.
Doctors say the tongue is a great place to look for signs of trouble , even before other symptoms occur.
Despite being only four years old, the Apple Watch has fundamentally changed the way we use technology.
"It was during this arrest that Dewitte's body camera was seized as evidence. A search warrant for its contents revealed video evidence of multiple felonies, including multiple occasions of false personation. "
Tripadvisor recently laid off over 300 employees. What's going on?
Max the dog is told he can't go swimming and has a hilarious hissy fit.
The loudest knock against the actor is that his warm-up acceptance speeches at events like the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs have been a little too, well, perfect.
A cruel twist of genetic fate brought Alzheimer's disease to a sprawling Colombian family. But thanks to a second twist, one member of the clan, a woman, managed to evade the symptoms for decades. Her escape may hold the key to halting, or even preventing, Alzheimer's.
Almost imperceptible today, and certainly invisible to the naked Neolithic eye, the curious rotation of the houses can be attributed to an esoteric glitch in the brain — a psychological process called pseudoneglect.