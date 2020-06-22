PENNY WISE

· Updated:

The millions of dollars billionaires like Jeff Bezos have given to ease the effects of COVID-19 might seem a lot at first glance, but that's before you consider the net worths of these individuals, as this graph from Reddit user keshava7 does below:

According to this graph, the $100 million Bezos has donated to Feeding America to help feed out-of-work Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic makes up only 0.07% of his net worth, which is calculated to be around $148.6 billion.

On the other hand, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has pledged $1 billion to various causes tackling the consequences of the pandemic, which is roughly a fifth of his net worth, and in a spirit to encourage transparency, has disclosed all the donations in a public spreadsheet.


[Via Reddit]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

NEW DORK CITY

nymag.com

Weeks into the George Floyd protests, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has alienated his constituents, the police, and even his own staff. The mayor who thought he deserved to be in the White House suddenly can't even manage City Hall.

'THIS WILL NOT BREAK ME'

1 digg espn.com

A noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, on Sunday, less than two weeks after Wallace, who is NASCAR's only black driver, successfully pushed the stock car racing series to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and facilities.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample