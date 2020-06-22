The millions of dollars billionaires like Jeff Bezos have given to ease the effects of COVID-19 might seem a lot at first glance, but that's before you consider the net worths of these individuals, as this graph from Reddit user keshava7 does below:

According to this graph, the $100 million Bezos has donated to Feeding America to help feed out-of-work Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic makes up only 0.07% of his net worth, which is calculated to be around $148.6 billion.

On the other hand, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has pledged $1 billion to various causes tackling the consequences of the pandemic, which is roughly a fifth of his net worth, and in a spirit to encourage transparency, has disclosed all the donations in a public spreadsheet.



[Via Reddit]