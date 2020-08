To help her conquer the mega ramp, skateboarder Sky Brown, who recently suffered a fall in June, enlisted the help of none other than Tony Hawk himself.

I got a request from Sky Brown to help her learn @elliotsloan's "Mega" ramp. I hadn't done it for a few years so it was a good excuse to relearn while helping her. Here's the video I shot of her first & THIRD attempts (there was an airbag below)

Full edit: https://t.co/L6Tg6IkxVG pic.twitter.com/mWcVB8ls3b — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 26, 2020

You can also see her attempts from another angle here:

And the full video here:



[Via Reddit]