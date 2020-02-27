Goalie Scores Last-Second, Game-Winning Goal
There's nothing better in soccer than a last-second winner (unless your team is on the losing end), and there's really nothing better than a last-second winner scored by a goalkeeper.
With Tigres needing a goal to get by Alianza in the CONCACAF Champions League (the two-game series was tied 4-4, and Alianza would have advanced because they had scored more away goals) and just seconds left in the game, Tigres' goalkeeper Naguel Gúzman headed home:
[Via Twitter]