Three Skateboarders Have The Time Of Their Lives Illegally Skating Down An Abandoned Highway In Toronto
We know this is not a good idea, but we can't help but marvel at the audacity of this.
[Via Twitter]
No income, major medical bills and an unknown end date. The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the fragility of America's safety net.
In addition to snow, 75 million people will wake up to below freezing temperatures Saturday. For many cities it will be colder than it was on Christmas Day.
It references some of the most terrible things we've experienced this year: an epidemic and, also, improbably, bees.
A clever trick involving a coin and a matchbox that is sure to impress a youngster or potential date.
Yes, it was done intentionally.
Apple SVP Craig Federighi talks about the iPad's new cursor and Magic Keyboard.
A Dominos delivery man got his vehicle stolen by a fast-talking criminal who got pulled over immediately for a lane violation and then miraculously was let go. Fortunately, the car was recovered an hour later.
American mercenaries employed by Silvercorp — founded by ex-Green Beret Jordan Goudreau — tweeted about an alleged coup, and may have brought Airsoft guns in an apparent effort to topple Nicolás Maduro.
The new documentary tells the weird and surprisingly uplifting story of Biosphere 2.
The Humen Pearl River Bridge in China had to be temporarily shut down this week after it started undulating in the wind. It looks, uh, worrisome.
Happiness is this bear living its best life splashing around a tub.
Dental health is expensive to maintain. But that doesn't mean you should try this at home.
It seems like a lot of movie extras are just phoning it in as this one astute viewer noticed from this classic film.
North America's largest single coronavirus outbreak started at Cargill's Alberta meat-packing plant. Take a look within.
This was so close to turning into a "Final Destination" scene.
While the Trump administration's recommendation ultimately leaves states' fates to governors, most reopening states fail to meet the criteria for a downward trend in reported coronavirus cases.
Is there a point to this? No. Is it cool? Yep.
Despite the direct and personal care that nurses provide, they are not valued as they should be. That's a shame, and maybe even a deadly shame.
If only this guy had stayed home and not made a huge fool of himself.
More than just another billionaire divorce spat, the Bosarge case offers a rare window into the highly secretive world of asset trusts in South Dakota, a state whose highly secretive and protective trust laws have made it a haven for billionaires and wealthy families around the world.
It might sound pretty counterintuitive, but it strangely works with certain brands of coffee.
The coronavirus outbreak in New York City became the primary source of infections around the United States, researchers have found.
Some businesses, like some people, are "super-spreaders."
SoftRAM claimed to double the available Random-access memory on your computer for $79.95. Here's what happens when you run it on your computer.
Two ways of approximating the ultra-complicated math that governs quark particles have recently come into conflict, leaving physicists unsure what their decades-old theory predicts.
"Damn, those eight years weren't for nothing," the elder Obama daughter says in the Netflix documentary.
Nature PBS filmed this enchanting footage of baby hares in the wilderness. A soothing experience to watch.
From making their own toothpaste to foraging locally for edible plants, more and more people are learning to cut the amount of rubbish they throw out. Here's how they do it.
The best way to support a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic isn't necessarily to buy all their gift cards.
This is actually really impressive.
We live in an age of information overload. So what happens when you unplug your life?
During a COVID-19 briefing on April 19, Cuomo delivered a head-scratching anecdote about his daughter's girlfriend, and it's only made more surreal by comedian Maria DeCotis's interpretation of it here.
Gelatin powder can turn frozen beef into gourmet burgers — or give pan sauces, soups, stews and braises a lip-smacking finish.
Scientific American is the essential guide to the most awe-inspiring advances in science and technology, explaining how they change our understanding of the world and shape our lives.
Beachgoers seem pretty lax about social distancing despite the coronavirus outbreak. Stephen Colbert's writing staff reimagines if they were as relaxed about sharks.
For "Blood Quantum" director Jeff Barnaby, record unemployment and rampant disease are nothing new: "It's the way Native people have always lived."
Why our minds are not designed to process threats like the coronavirus pandemic
The grocery delivery startup added 300,000 workers in eight weeks, but COVID-19 is still overtaking it in more ways than one.
We investigated how impossible this was.
Every word out of these two characters' mouths makes our blood boil.
How quickly have Americans adopted technologies over the past millennium?
The stock market plunged when the coronavirus crisis set in. But now it's on the rise, even as the pandemic continues, unemployment skyrockets, and GDP falls. What gives?
Surfer Jamie O'Brien and his friends found a huge storm drain in Hawaii and had some fun (?).
From Pistol Pete to T-Mac, there's a wide range of off-guards who would have carved up the pace-and-space era if given the chance. Here are the five players we can't help but wonder about.
The therapist, author and podcast host offers wisdom on navigating romantic relationships under quarantine.