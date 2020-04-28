Prompt Twitter — where a user posts a question or prompt ("your quarantine name is the last thing you threw in the garbage!") in the hopes of garnering retweets and engagement — can be a deeply tedious affair.

But it's not all bad, as Twitter user @tonybonesarelli's thread proves. The original tweet asks others to reply with a classic Onion headline that they "think about the most [or] relate to most often." The resulting thread is… very good. We've picked out a few of our favorites, and we highly recommend scrolling through the full thread here.

probably think about this one the most pic.twitter.com/jWAu7HlEkt — gen z with millenial characteristics (@youngcommunard) April 28, 2020

Every time I cook pic.twitter.com/6IzjQx9PYM — Thinky and the Brain 🌹 (@Thoughtso8) April 28, 2020



If you have more time to kill (it's quarantine, of course you do), drop the tweet link into Twitter's search function to pull of the quote tweets, where you'll also find some gems:

This came out more 17 years ago https://t.co/tec4PAtkEe pic.twitter.com/HtotlcbQ75 — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) April 28, 2020



[Via Twitter]