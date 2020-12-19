This Tool Will Tell You How Soon You Can Get The COVID-19 Vaccine
When can people expect to be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine? If you're an emergency medical worker or a vulnerable resident at a long-term care facility it could be as soon as possible.
On the other hand, the general public is going to have to wait several months before they can get access to the vaccine.
The Vaccine Allocation Planner tool developed by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation will help you figure out the soonest you'll be able to be inoculated.
[Via ABC News]