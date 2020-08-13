Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
A simple mathematical mistake may explain why many people underestimate the dangers of coronavirus, shunning social distancing, masks and hand-washing.
With more and more people taking the risk of venturing out into public during the coronavirus pandemic, it's useful to know what the likelihood is that you'll bump into someone with COVID-19 while you're out and about. Here's an informative data visualization that approximates the risks for various public places.
A team of spelunkers explore the Hell Hole in Wilder Ranch State Park in Santa Cruz and get a serious case of arachnophobia.
The Stanley Kubrick space epic lends itself surprisingly well to reinterpretation in the context of COVID-19 quarantines.
The concept of "cancel culture" is a relatively recent phenomenon, appearing in popular usage around 2017. The idea is that groups of people, sometimes pejoratively referred to as the "woke mob," demand punishment of individuals that offend their sensibilities.
When Jeff Wirth set up his remote camera trap to capture wildlife, he had no idea that he'd catch a mystery man striking a pose on a mossy log.
Here's the moment the famous Grain Elevator in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan came crashing down.
You might think 2020 has been pretty bad, but the years 536 A.D. and 1492 were also pretty miserable.
All you need is a blueprint, a polymer, a printer and a knowledge of government regulations — so you know how to bend them.
YouTuber The Action Lab demonstrated in a physics simulator what would happen if the speed of light was slowed to two meters per second.
Getting all your cardboard recycled may often seem like a pain, but there is big money to be made from all this so-called "beige gold." And sadly this is attracting criminals around the world.
When we think of our identities as fixed and unchanging — I am this kind of person; I am not that kind of person — we're shutting ourselves off from many of life's possibilities.
This cardio workout sports mask might as well have been designed for 2020. The adjustable design allows you to train your lungs by allowing or restricting airflow as you workout.
Tom Holland stars as a troubled young man in Netflix's film adaptation of the acclaimed novel. "The Devil All The Time" comes to Netflix on September 16.
Researchers' new insight into the splitting process of the East Africa Rift systems show where an ocean will likely be formed if the continent's split continues.
We're going to assume he's a designer on a deadline.
A handful of rich men are fielding their own private cosmic missions. Who will make sure they behave?
Tech giants shouted for change, but their donations were a whisper.
Inside the mind of Colin Jost.
Zip lining across a river is daunting, but zip lining an entire scooter? That's serious business.
Bodybuilding forums birthed the original online trolls, and this anti-server group is just their latest concoction.
This behemoth design trend — particularly the very tall, square front end seen in so many SUVs and trucks today — is both pointless and dangerous.
All you need is a Bonfoton lens and some garbage bags.
Because I'm the ultimate fry-hard, I put my trash taste to the test.
Julie Nolke dramatically demonstrates how uncomfortable romance will be in a post-coronavirus landscape.
If anything really sets Boomer marriages apart, it's divorce — they do a lot of it.
The forgotten history of how automakers invented the crime of "jaywalking."
If money was no object, this mansion in Vail, Colorado would be the perfect quarantine getaway.
"The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" wastes no time putting its earthbound readers in their place.
As the chilling effect of confidentiality agreements crystallizes, some employees are refusing to sign NDAs or breaking them to speak out, risking financial and legal consequences.
Tehran has a significant congestion problem, and with 3.5 million motorcycles on the streets, the city has a unique traffic flow.
Though created by accident, her story fit neatly with burgeoning 20th century feminism.
Mathieu Terrade takes The Police's "Walking on the Moon" to new heights with this unusual electric stringed musical instrument.
A senior Palestinian official has slammed the US-brokered deal establishing formal ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in exchange for Israel dropping its planned to annex West Bank land.
Understanding a cult hit, with help from a country star.
The "Jurassic Park" star described the dangers of working with fake, but still potentially dangerous, dinosaurs.
Understand your state's election rules and deadlines for early and absentee voting.
The Segway was perhaps the most hyped invention since the microwave, with people speculating it would be more important to humans than the Internet or the PC. Those rumors turned out to be, uh, significantly overblown. Here's why it failed.
One day, Internet Explorer was nearly the only game in town, powering 96% of website visits at its peak in 2002. Then, quickly it turned into the app you only used to download Firefox or Chrome, or so the joke went. And then Internet Explorer died and turned into Chrome.
"This will sink his campaign," predicted a College Democrat leader hoping to work for Rep. Richard Neal.
Attendees to the Virgin Money Unity Arena are being given their own private viewing areas with 6 feet of space between each other.
Historical accounts of disorientation tell us a lot about how people have navigated relationships and space over time.
When your name is Osama and you're living in post-9/11 America, you always know "The Question" is coming.
Nintendo tried marketing its 8-bit handheld game console to the olds back in the early 1990s and it was a charming attempt.
A great new racing game, but already a relic.
Jimmy "Mr Beast" Donaldson rolled the dice with the assistance of 10 people by scratching and scanning through $1 million worth of lottery tickets.
You can build quite a bucket list by seeing Earth from 250 miles away. Just ask astronaut Randy Bresnik.
It's been 20 years since "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" launched, and we're being treated to modernization of the first two games very soon.
