Some Guy Rickrolled Rick Astley On Reddit And It Might Be The Most Wholesome Thing You'll See Today
'I THINK HE JUST WON THE INTERNET'

You wouldn't get this from any other guy.

Rick Astley paid a surprise visit to the subreddit r/pics with a retro photograph of himself riding a bicycle during his first tour backstage in Las Vegas.

I've found a few funny memories during lockdown. This is from my 1st tour in 89, backstage in Vegas. from pics

Reaction to the pop star's Reddit post was flooded with adoring fans who praised the singer's Wayback Wednesday photo. But no reaction was quite as delightful as u/theMalleableDuck's, who claimed he met Astley backstage when he was 12.

The link led — of course — to the video of "Never Gonna Give You Up" and the singer reacted to the Redditor's lark with a clapping emoji. Well played.

[Via Reddit]

