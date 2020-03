YOU KNOW THE WORDS, SING ALONG!

Unclear why this dog's human waited until now to share this talent with the world, but better late than never.

Other dog owners have noticed this phenomenon before, back in 2010, ABC News interviewed veterinary neurologist Susan Wagner who explained that higher-register notes in the distinctive theme song can trigger canines to howl.

This is as good a time as any to tell you that my dog sings along to the Law & Order theme song every time he hears it pic.twitter.com/4HNVPWrzmE — Peter Schultz (@pete_schultz) March 19, 2020

[Via Twitter]