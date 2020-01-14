These Images Of The Active Volcanoes On Jupiter's Moon Io Will Blow Your Mind
Boasting 400 active volcanoes, Jupiter's moon Io is considered the most volcanically active body in the solar system and image processing specialist Jason Perry released some eye-popping images of our best images of it, as taken by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper off the Juno orbiter. He helped improve the quality from a series of images taken from the orbiter back in October 2018.
It's quite extraordinary that we have the technology that can spot volcanoes on a celestial object 390.4 million away:
[Via Twitter]