Boasting 400 active volcanoes, Jupiter's moon Io is considered the most volcanically active body in the solar system and image processing specialist Jason Perry released some eye-popping images of our best images of it, as taken by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper off the Juno orbiter. He helped improve the quality from a series of images taken from the orbiter back in October 2018.

It's quite extraordinary that we have the technology that can spot volcanoes on a celestial object 390.4 million away:

Here are improved versions of two super-resolution JIRAM images of Io taken during Juno's PJ16 orbit (October 29, 2018). Each of these combines nine separate JIRAM images, taken at 4.78 µm, to better reveal smaller scale details and to reduce noise. #teamIo pic.twitter.com/RLSqj78CP1 — Jason Perry (@volcanopele) January 14, 2020

Lei-Kung Fluctus appears to have 5 distinct hotspots, 6 if you include Chors Patera. Volund is interesting because it has two hotspots, both slightly west of the flows seen during Galileo (and 20 years ago, Volund wasn't nearly as active). pic.twitter.com/bJjUvWHXnK — Jason Perry (@volcanopele) January 14, 2020



[Via Twitter]