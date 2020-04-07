The Way Starfish Walk Is Absolutely Mesmerizing
This striking video of a starfish walking along on the surface of an aquarium wall demonstrates how the animal moves using hundreds of tube feet.
The far north western corner of the continental US was hit early and hard. But the region now appears to be successfully climbing its way out of the epidemic
This is what a country a month into lockdown looks like: desperate, hungry and scared.
Titanium is considered to be one of the strongest metals — how does it fare against a hydraulic press?
The LiveWire is the legendary motorcycle maker's first electric bike, and it does not mess around.
"Before every pandemic of the last 150 years, there was a quantum leap in the electrification of the Earth."
Pro driver Robb Holland breaks down exactly what he spent to build a quarantine sim-racing rig.
"You should say congratulations, great job, instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question."
"Flatten the curve" works for linear graphs. But we're increasingly seeing exponential growth plotted on logarithmic graphs.
A source gave us the scoop about the Universal bomb's elusive "butthole cut" — and how an allegedly tyrannical Tom Hooper made the production "almost slavery" for its VFX crew.
The pros of living next to a national park? Easy access to nature, a chance to see wildlife up close, etc. The cons? When that wildlife wanders out of the park's front gate and nearly runs you over.
These techniques could prevent people from contracting secondary pneumonia which could be detrimental to their health.
Scientific experts have not been able to prove that the G-spot exists and is a source of sexual pleasure for women. The truth is the G-spot does not exist.
"While in quarantine for Covid-19, my boyfriend and I got bored and started making popping noises directed at our cat, Salvador."
A high-tech bassinet has revolutionized the market. Will it ever reach the masses?
Do not try this at your own lake.
The first 5,000 deaths came in just over a month's time, and in fewer than five days, the second 5,000 followed. This map shows how quickly the death toll has risen in metro areas across the country.
The messy network of labs rushing to increase testing capacity has some big problems, but they're fixable.
According to the data, more than half of workers in the US earn less than $50,000 a year.
How does it work? And will it infringe on privacy rights?
Produced by the Russo brothers, "Extraction" will be available on Netflix on April 24.
If you find yourself driving around with a pallet of concrete blocks in the back of your van, make sure you *really* secure that pallet.
From "Edelweiss" to "Whoop That Trick," we're paying homage to the most memorable songs ever created—and performed—in a film.
Also, forget Lent: Colbert and Chance are eating steaks and fries in quarantine.
If you die at home from the coronavirus, there's a good chance you won't be included in the official death toll, because of a discrepancy in New York City's reporting process.
Lost track? Same. Fox 8 anchor Todd Meany is here to help.
Company joins GM, Tesla, startups, and more to make supplies to battle COVID-19.
For the first time in more than a decade, two giant pandas named Ying Ying and Le Le, who reside at Ocean Park in Hong Kong, have mated naturally.
Scientists are scrambling to create Covid-19 antivirals. But what if medicines we already have are good enough to buy patients more time?
New projections paint a grim picture for the country in the coming weeks.
Experts offer four benchmarks that can serve as a guide for cities and states, eliminating some of the guesswork.
It took him 15 hours to expose the crab hidden in the stone, but the whole process was worth it.
Even if you don't want to listen to a copper, you might listen to a Dalek from "Doctor Who."
The coronavirus crisis stands to dramatically reshape cities around the world. But the biggest revolutions in urban space may have begun before the pandemic.
"When you have a plan and people can see it, they can start making their plans," Warren says.
Now is the time to get down and dirty with some onions and mayo.
This guy says he finally solved the most controversial open math problem, which could completely change number theory. But other mathematicians are skeptical.
Her birthdate already kept her from more gold medals — and a delayed Olympics won't help.
Jeff Reitz started going to the Happiest Place on Earth every day in 2012, until the pandemic stopped his streak at nearly 3,000 consecutive visits.
Based on a compound discovered in 1998, the antiviral Favipiravir is already being used in Japan and Turkey. Its maker? A subsidiary of Fujifilm.
If you're in a pinch and can't find a clip or a Ziploc bag, this is how you can take matter into your own hands.
Macy's, the Gap and other retailers are furloughing a majority of their workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. What exactly is a furlough?
The coronavirus pandemic and a chapter of history that should have expired long ago.
The story of Prestigetech Ameritech owner Mike Bowen's unhappiness is a cautionary tale about what can happen if Americans searching for cheaper prices send entire industries offshore to countries like Mexico and China.
"When Trump likes something that much, it's an immediate red flag."
The BBC Interview Kid is so 2017. Meet the SkyNews Interview Kid.