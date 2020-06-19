Despite Vice President Mike Pence's rosy outlook on the coronavirus pandemic, record-setting spikes in states across the west and south of the United States (Arizona, Florida, Texas) are keeping the case counts in the country worryingly steady. While Pence argued, "there isn't a coronavirus 'second wave'," if you look at the numbers, we're clearly still in the first wave and have not assuaged the spread of the virus as successfully as Europe.

Looking at data compiled by Our World In Data's team, the daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US have remained high, while the European Union has gotten its numbers down considerably.

This result is even more astounding when you consider that many of the countries in Europe that have gotten their case counts down were using research from American scientists to inform their policy.

"A large portion of [Germany's] measures that proved effective was based on studies by leading U.S. research institutes," said Karl Lauterbach, a Harvard-educated epidemiologist who is a member of the German parliament for the Social Democrats, who are part of the coalition government. Lauterbach advised the German parliament and the government during the pandemic.

[The Washington Post]

Here's also a look at the trajectory of the United States's confirmed COVID-19 case count compared to South Korea — which is currently dealing with the second wave of the virus — and several individual European countries including France, the United Kingdom and Italy.



[Via Our World In Data]