As cities in the United States continue to grow, there is a push to expand upwards. Last year, the US completed 14 buildings above 200 meters — most of these skyscrapers concentrated in the biggest states.

This data visualization, put together by takeasecond on Reddit, shows the tallest building in all 50 states in 2020. As the graph demonstrates, the current tallest building in America is New York's One World Trade Center at 1,776 feet tall. In contrast, the shortest building on the list is the Decker Towers in Vermont at just 124 feet tall. See the full-sized image here.



[Via Reddit]