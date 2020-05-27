As Americans experience the worst unemployment in decades, and billionaires continue to get richer ($434 billion richer during the pandemic, according to a recent report by the Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies) it seems like a good time to get to know the richest people in the United States.

Redditor prikhodkop, from city-data.com, extrapolated data from a USA Today article and put together a map of the United States, highlighting the richest person from every state as of 2019.

According to the map, Washington State is home to the richest person in America, Jeff Bezos, who has an estimated net worth of $135.2 billion. (Fun fact, the Evergreen State is also home to the second richest man in America, Bill Gates, not pictured.) Conversely, Alaska's richest state residents, Jonathan Rubini and Leonard Hyde, have the least amount of net worth among the richest people of each state. The net worth of the two real estate magnates is estimated to be $310 million, which is a measly 0.002% of Bezos's net worth.



[Via Reddit]