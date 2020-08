Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't control his temper last night. He made an early exit in the game for a headbutt on Washington's Moe Wagner.

Giannis headbutted Mo Wagner and got ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/vmRJuKqF5v — ESPN (@espn) August 12, 2020

ESPN reports that Antetokounmpo called his action "terrible," and added: "I don't have nothing against Wagner, it wasn't just him. It was just like, in my mind, all these games I've played with guys hitting me, I lost it for a second."