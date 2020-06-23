The coronavirus cases in the US have currently exceeded two million, with over 120,000 lives lost. But to get a deeper understanding of the geographical distribution of these cases, Reddit user bgregory98 has charted the daily increase in new cases by location, based on data provided by The New York Times as of June 22, 2020.

Here's a closer look at the proportion of daily cases in each region:

In March, the western region in the US accounted for nearly 75% of the national share of daily cases. Between April and June, the western region managed to largely mitigate and minimize the number of new cases, while the northeastern region saw significant increases in cases. That's not to say that the western region in the US is in the clear now, as California recently reported a new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

And although daily cases in the northeastern region have dropped since May, you can see from the chart that cases are spiking in the southern region, with states like Florida looking to face a grim fate with surges in COVID-19 cases after reopening.

Below you can see the COVID-19 curve of each region in isolation:



[Via Reddit]