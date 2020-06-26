The restaurant business is notorious for their high rate of failure. Most restaurants will close during their first year of operation. On the other hand, some will last for decades, or in some rarer cases, centuries.

NetCredit's Barbara Davidson crunched the numbers and created a data visualization of the oldest restaurants in countries around the world still serving food today. Holding the title of oldest restaurant in the world is St. Peter Stifts Kulinarium in Austria, established all the way back in 803. The oldest restaurant in North America is the White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island.

Here are the oldest 10 restaurants you can still visit in the world:

Year founded Country Restaurant 803 Austria St. Peter Stifts Kulinarium 1146 Germany Wurtskuchl 1147 Wales The Old House 1153 China Ma Yu Ching's Bucket Chicken House 1198 Ireland The Brazen Head 1345 France La Couronne 1360 Scotland The Sheep Heid Inn 1380 Liechtenstein Hotel Gasthof Löwen 1465 Japan Honke Owariya 1467 Slovenia Gostilna Gastuž

