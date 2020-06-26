KALE AS OLD AS TIME

The restaurant business is notorious for their high rate of failure. Most restaurants will close during their first year of operation. On the other hand, some will last for decades, or in some rarer cases, centuries.

NetCredit's Barbara Davidson crunched the numbers and created a data visualization of the oldest restaurants in countries around the world still serving food today. Holding the title of oldest restaurant in the world is St. Peter Stifts Kulinarium in Austria, established all the way back in 803. The oldest restaurant in North America is the White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island.

Here are the oldest 10 restaurants you can still visit in the world:

Year foundedCountry Restaurant
803AustriaSt. Peter Stifts Kulinarium
1146GermanyWurtskuchl
1147WalesThe Old House
1153ChinaMa Yu Ching's Bucket Chicken House
1198IrelandThe Brazen Head
1345FranceLa Couronne
1360ScotlandThe Sheep Heid Inn
1380LiechtensteinHotel Gasthof Löwen
1465JapanHonke Owariya
1467SloveniaGostilna Gastuž

North America

Europe

Middle East and Central Asia

South America

Africa

Eastern Asia and Oceania


