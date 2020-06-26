The Oldest Restaurants In The World, Visualized
The restaurant business is notorious for their high rate of failure. Most restaurants will close during their first year of operation. On the other hand, some will last for decades, or in some rarer cases, centuries.
NetCredit's Barbara Davidson crunched the numbers and created a data visualization of the oldest restaurants in countries around the world still serving food today. Holding the title of oldest restaurant in the world is St. Peter Stifts Kulinarium in Austria, established all the way back in 803. The oldest restaurant in North America is the White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island.
Here are the oldest 10 restaurants you can still visit in the world:
|Year founded
|Country
|Restaurant
|803
|Austria
|St. Peter Stifts Kulinarium
|1146
|Germany
|Wurtskuchl
|1147
|Wales
|The Old House
|1153
|China
|Ma Yu Ching's Bucket Chicken House
|1198
|Ireland
|The Brazen Head
|1345
|France
|La Couronne
|1360
|Scotland
|The Sheep Heid Inn
|1380
|Liechtenstein
|Hotel Gasthof Löwen
|1465
|Japan
|Honke Owariya
|1467
|Slovenia
|Gostilna Gastuž
North America
Europe
Middle East and Central Asia
South America
Africa
Eastern Asia and Oceania
