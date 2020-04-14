While "The Office" revolved around Steve Carell's character Michael Scott, one of the best parts about the workplace sitcom was the strength of its ensemble cast. And if you're curious which cast member received the most screen time throughout the show's nine seasons, here's a fun, extremely thorough breakdown from Twitter user Matthew Stewart:

The 25 stars, ranked by amount of screen time: pic.twitter.com/I6jz9flp3O — Matthew Stewart (@MatthewAStewart) April 14, 2020



According to Stewart's calculations, the character who received the most screen time in the show is — you guessed it — Michael Scott, with Dwight claiming second, and Jim and Pam claiming third and fourth place, respectively.

1. STEVE CARELL as Michael Scott



Total screen time – 26:01:25 (34.82%)



140 episodes



Top episode – [4.1] Fun Run – 23:56 / [1.5] Basketball – 72.30% pic.twitter.com/G9pI8yfrwF — Matthew Stewart (@MatthewAStewart) April 14, 2020



And if you're interested in reading about the screen time breakdown for the rest of the show's stars, you can read more here.



