The 'Office' Cast Members Who Had The Most Screen Time In Each Season, Charted
While "The Office" revolved around Steve Carell's character Michael Scott, one of the best parts about the workplace sitcom was the strength of its ensemble cast. And if you're curious which cast member received the most screen time throughout the show's nine seasons, here's a fun, extremely thorough breakdown from Twitter user Matthew Stewart:
According to Stewart's calculations, the character who received the most screen time in the show is — you guessed it — Michael Scott, with Dwight claiming second, and Jim and Pam claiming third and fourth place, respectively.
And if you're interested in reading about the screen time breakdown for the rest of the show's stars, you can read more here.
