As of August 17, the US has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths of any country in the world. According to CNN's global COVID-19 tracker, more than 170,000 Americans have died from the virus, with Brazil following closely behind at over 107,000 confirmed deaths. But since countries vary widely in population, it's also worth looking at the number of COVID-19 deaths per million people in different countries, as Reddit user VizzuHQ has done in this data viz:

Using data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the animation shows how the number of COVID-19 deaths per million people has changed in several countries from March to mid-August. While Spain and Italy had some of the highest COVID-19 deaths per capita early on in the pandemic, that number began to rise sharply in the UK, the US, Brazil and Mexico in May and June.

One of the most noticeable things about the chart is how high Belgium's COVID-19 fatalities have been. The high numbers are likely due to the country's policy of including not only deaths that are confirmed to be coronavirus-related, but those suspected of being linked to the virus, thus making its numbers higher than countries which are likely to be under-reporting their data, such as China.

It should also be noted that countries like San Marino and Andorra are missing from the data visualization despite the fact that the two are among the world's worst-affected countries when it comes to COVID-19 deaths per capita. Both countries have small populations — San Marino, for instance, has only around 34,000 people — and were likely excluded from the graph because of their positions as population outliers.



[Via Reddit]