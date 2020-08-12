The Most Common Birthdays In The US, Visualized
How common is your birthday in the United States? Some people have plenty of company, while others basically have the day all to themselves — especially Christmas babies.
Data visualization artist Bo McCready crunched the numbers using publicly available data from the Social Security Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics and made an interactive heat chart of the most common birthdays in America. McCready found that September was by far the most popular month to be born. Relatively few people, however, are born on holidays or on September 11.
[Via Reddit]