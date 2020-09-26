Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are the world's most admired people in the world, according to a study conducted by YouGov of 45,000 people in 42 countries and territories.

This year, the former United States president vanquished Bill Gates, the world's previously most admired man. Obama was found to be more admired than Donald Trump in every country polled, except Russia.

Keanu Reeves made his debut on the list as the world's 10th most admired man, also ahead of Trump, who came in 15th.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was again voted the most admired woman in the world. Melania Trump came in 19th place. Ellen DeGeneres, who has been caught up in a highly publicized toxic work place scandal, fell five spots this year to the 20th most admired woman.

The World's Most Admired Person, 2020

YouGov also polled how admired top soccer players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were across the world. Ronaldo was found to be more admired in 32 of the 42 countries polled.

Ronaldo Versus Messi In Global Admiration

