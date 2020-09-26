👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

AND KEANU REEVES CAME IN 10TH

Digg

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are the world's most admired people in the world, according to a study conducted by YouGov of 45,000 people in 42 countries and territories.

This year, the former United States president vanquished Bill Gates, the world's previously most admired man. Obama was found to be more admired than Donald Trump in every country polled, except Russia.

Keanu Reeves made his debut on the list as the world's 10th most admired man, also ahead of Trump, who came in 15th.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was again voted the most admired woman in the world. Melania Trump came in 19th place. Ellen DeGeneres, who has been caught up in a highly publicized toxic work place scandal, fell five spots this year to the 20th most admired woman.

The World's Most Admired Person, 2020

YouGov also polled how admired top soccer players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were across the world. Ronaldo was found to be more admired in 32 of the 42 countries polled.

Ronaldo Versus Messi In Global Admiration

[Read more about the world's most admired people at YouGov]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

SLOW AND STEADY WINS THE RACE

4 diggs foreignpolicy.com

Everyone writes off the European Union as dull and prone to fracture. But the last decade shows that Brussels is smarter than Beijing, London, Moscow and Washington.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample