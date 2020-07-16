BILL MURRAY AS BATMAN?

It can be disheartening when a job you've interviewed for doesn't pan out, but it may be reassuring to know that even the biggest stars in Hollywood get turned down for roles all the time — sometimes even iconic ones.

Audrey Hepburn got turned down for an eye-popping 39 roles! And Bill Murray didn't get the lead role in Tim Burton's 1989 blockbuster "Batman!" (We're going to have to think about that one for a while.)

Resume.io's Rolf Bax scoured through publicly accessible lists from NotStarringIn, IMDb Insider, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, the BBC, Men's Health and StyleCaster and produced a fascinating infographic which identified "the stars who didn't get the part more often than anybody else."


