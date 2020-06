Vox's Aaron Rupar observed that Donald Trump was beginning to show signs of wear and tear from the stresses of the job.

When Donald Trump announced his run for president back on June 16, 2015, his speaking style was highly energetic and expressive. In contrast, during his speech to West Point graduates, nearly five years later, Trump's mode of speaking has considerably slowed down.

Compare and contrast: Trump speaking during his June 2015 campaign launch speech vs. Trump speaking at West Point today, almost exactly five years later pic.twitter.com/qDFmkNBVmj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

[Via Twitter]