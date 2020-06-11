Netflix is available in over 190 countries worldwide and consumes a remarkable 15% of the total downstream volume of internet bandwidth globally. The tech juggernaut has become viewed by people around the world less as a business, and more as a public utility. The cost to have a Netflix subscription, however, varies wildly depending on location.

Frugal living blog SavingSpot (managed by CashNetUSA) crunched the numbers to find out which country got the best deal on the streaming service by comparing the cost of a basic Netflix subscription to the national average salary and the number of available titles.



See full-sized image at CashNetUSA

Some of the key takeaways from SavingSpot's study was that Turkey has the cheapest Netflix subscription in the world, paying the equivalent of $2.78 USD for the service. In contrast, Switzerland pays the most for Netflix, with a cost of approximately $12.40 USD. In addition, the Swiss have access to 3,300 less titles than the United States, despite paying more.



