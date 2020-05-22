The Color Of Every Pixar Movie From 'Toy Story' To 'Onward,' Visualized
Pixar's cinematic oeuvre differentiates itself from other animation film houses with its vibrant spectrums of color. Each of their 22 films have a distinct palette, from the gorgeous underwater turquoise of "Finding Nemo" to the fiery orange of the incinerator scene in "Toy Story 3." Color is a fundamental distinguishing feature for every Pixar movie.
To illustrate this, Redditor u/keshava7 extracted 5,000 frames of each movie and compressed each frame down to a single pixel, then put them together as surprisingly gorgeous color wheels.
[Via Reddit]