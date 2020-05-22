Pixar's cinematic oeuvre differentiates itself from other animation film houses with its vibrant spectrums of color. Each of their 22 films have a distinct palette, from the gorgeous underwater turquoise of "Finding Nemo" to the fiery orange of the incinerator scene in "Toy Story 3." Color is a fundamental distinguishing feature for every Pixar movie.

To illustrate this, Redditor u/keshava7 extracted 5,000 frames of each movie and compressed each frame down to a single pixel, then put them together as surprisingly gorgeous color wheels.

[Via Reddit]