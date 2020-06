According to the driver, Tesla's autopilot was activated but the car failed to identify the overturned truck ahead as an obstacle.

Tesla Model 3 plows info overturned truck on highway. I'm sure the driver was paying complete attention to the road and wasn't relying on autopilot because he was told the car could drive itself….$TSLAQ pic.twitter.com/cHjueqH0j4 — hand washing rooster 🐓 (@jsin86524368) June 1, 2020

Here's another video of the crash from a different angle:

rear better quality pic.twitter.com/myiBNmQdx9 — hand washing rooster 🐓 (@jsin86524368) June 1, 2020



