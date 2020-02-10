When interviewed about what writers should ask for in the forthcoming Writers' Guild of America's negotiations with producers, Waititi surprised everyone by delivering a rant on an unexpected evil: Apple keyboards.

Taika Waititi jokes about what writers should be asking for in the next round of talks with producers: "Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on. They've gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs" #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vlFTSjCfZm — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

"Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on — they've gotten worse," the director, who won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, said. "It makes me want to go back to PCs. Because PC keyboards, the bounce-back for your fingers is way better. Hands up who still uses a PC? You know what I'm talking about. It's a way better keyboard. Those Apple keyboards are horrendous."

It's possible that Waititi was referring to Apple's butterfly keyboard, which has garnered its fair share of criticisms. If so, then Waititi might be happy to learn that Apple is returning to the old scissor switch keyboard with its new laptops.