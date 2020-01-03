On Thursday, a US airstrike in Baghdad killed Qassim Suleimani, the head of Iran's Quds Force and one of the most powerful men in Iran and the Middle East. While some have heralded the strike as a justified response to the recent events at the US embassy in Iraq and to Suleimani's history of violence in the region, others argue that the killing will lead to a major escalation in conflict between the US and Iran, potentially even war. Here's what to read.

How The Situation Escalated

The New York Times has a quick breakdown of how tensions on the ground in Iraq have flared over the last week:

The United States ramped up its campaign against Iran early Friday when it killed a top Iranian commander, Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, with a drone strike. Here's how the situation developed over the last eight days. https://t.co/00GmDYT2JT — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 3, 2020

[Read at the New York Times]

Who Was Qassim Suleimani?

The New Yorker's Dexter Filkins wrote the definitive profile of the Iranian military leader back in 2013:

Suleimani took command of the Quds Force fifteen years ago, and in that time he has sought to reshape the Middle East in Iran's favor, working as a power broker and as a military force: assassinating rivals, arming allies, and, for most of a decade, directing a network of militant groups that killed hundreds of Americans in Iraq. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has sanctioned Suleimani for his role in supporting the Assad regime, and for abetting terrorism. And yet he has remained mostly invisible to the outside world, even as he runs agents and directs operations. "Suleimani is the single most powerful operative in the Middle East today," John Maguire, a former C.I.A. officer in Iraq, told me, "and no one's ever heard of him."

[Read at the New Yorker]

'A Turning Point'

At The Atlantic, Kathy Gilsinan and Mike Giglio stress how different the Suleimani killing is from strikes on Al Qaeda or ISIS leaders and how it marks a turning point in tensions between the US and Iran:

The killing of Iran's Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. strike yesterday in Baghdad wasn't just the targeted assassination of a state military leader. It marked a dangerous new chapter in a roiling region Soleimani has helped shape for more than a decade, and moved the U.S. and Iran's cycle of proxy violence and sabotage closer to outright war.

[Read at The Atlantic]

Also at the The Atlantic, Andrew Exum writes that the assassination "doesn't mean war, it will not lead to war, and it doesn't risk war. None of that. It is war." Speaking to Rachel Maddow, Brett McGurk — who worked on anti-ISIS efforts under Presidents Obama and Trump — said "we need to presume we are in a state of war with Iran."

Suleimani And Iran's Proxies

The Washington Post lays out Iran's current proxy efforts in the Middle East — and how important Suleimani was to those efforts.

Iran's emphasis on developing proxy forces goes back to the 1979 revolution that deposed the American-backed shah and gave rise to the Islamic Republic. The Shiite theocracy sought to export its revolution and empower Shiite groups in the Middle East from the outset. Middle East Institute senior fellow Alex Vatanka called this expansionist ethos "part of [Iran's] DNA." Many — though not all — of the groups Iran sponsors are Shiite. While ideology plays a role in Iran's foreign policy, experts say the regime's primary goal is to project power throughout the Middle East to counter American, Israeli and Saudi influence. … How does Iran do this? Primarily through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, which Soleimani controlled until his death.

[Read at the Washington Post]

Iran Pledges Revenge

US personnel in the Iraq are bracing for Iran's next move (and the US embassy in Iraq advised all US citizens to leave the country "immediately"):

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vows revenge for the killing of the Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Major General Qasem Soleimani in his first official reaction to the strike on Baghdad. Khamenei said "harsh revenge awaits the criminals" involved in the killing of Soleimani and others, in a message to the nation published on his official website.

[Read at CNN]

The End Of The Nuclear Deal?

Even if the situation does not continue to escalate towards a military confrontation, diplomats worry that the assassination marks the end of the nuclear deal between Iran and the West:

Many European capitals will fear that likely Iranian reprisals would deal a near-fatal blow to their efforts to keep the nuclear deal, and wider European relations with Iran, on life support until the possible election of a new, more strategic US president willing to keep diplomatic lines open to Tehran.Profile In the short term, hardliners within Iran are likely to benefit politically from the US airstrike in parliamentary elections this spring. The killing also makes it certain Iran will take its fifth step away from the nuclear deal in the next few days.

[Read at The Guardian]