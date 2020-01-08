So you decided that since it's a new decade, it's finally time to make a New Year's resolution. Whether you're a once-a-decade resolution kind of person or every year resolution kind of person, you're likely going to encounter some difficulty sticking to it. These products are here to help, whatever you've resolved to do.

MSRP: $99.95

Sale Price: $89 (10% off)

The UPRIGHT GO 2™ is a simple device that attaches to your back and alerts you when you begin to slouch. It's like having your nagging fifth-grade teacher with you at all times, only you don't feel tempted to disobey this machine because you know it's right.

MSRP: $299

Sale Price: $199.99 (33% off)

We could all use a little more sleep, and the Dreamlight Pro was designed to help you do just that. This futuristic sleep mask uses DNA insight to determine your sleep habits and tailors a sleep aid program just for you using facial mapping and light therapy, so you can fall asleep anywhere.

MSRP: $249.99

Sale Price: $199.99 (20% off)

Sometimes, the hardest part of working out is just getting back to the gym. If you're a victim of sore muscles and joints, the DEEP4s Percussive Therapy Massage Gun can help you recover faster.

MSRP: $119

Sale Price: $69 (42% off)

Struggle with wandering focus? FOCI is the ingenious focus-boosting wearable that detects when you're drifting away and gives you a nudge to get you back on track.

MSRP: $49.99

Sale Price: $19.99 (60% off)

Keep better track of your finances with MoneyWiz 3, the smart personal finance app that helps you manage and visualize all of your accounts, budgets, bills, and more in a single interface.

MSRP: $299.40

Sale Price: $69.99 (76% off)

Churn through your work more efficiently in 2020 with help from Toodledo Plus Online Task Manager. This clever app helps you keep your to-dos organized and on-task. Sign up for five years now.

MSRP: $399

Sale Price: $159 (60% off)

Babbel is the world's top-grossing language service for good reason. It focuses on real conversations and connects you with native speakers to help you speak like a native in no time.

MSRP: $49.99

Sale Price: $12 (75% off)

Coffee shops around the country are switching to paper straws to reduce the ecological damage that plastic straws cause. The only problem? Paper straws are terrible. Supply your own with this 8-pack of ultra-durable, easy-to-clean stainless steel straws.

MSRP: $250

Sale Price: $84.99 (66% off)

Give your teeth the love and care they deserve with this Mouth Armor Electric Toothbrush + Floss + Whitening Strips Combo Pack. It's everything you need to get a complete clean every day.

MSRP: $30

Sale Price: $21.99

Price Drop: $17.99 (40% off)

Take care of your mental state with a little guidance from the Mindful Notebook. This clever notebook offers mindfulness exercises every day so you can make note of the little victories and overcome the tough challenges in your life.



