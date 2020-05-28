Joy Division certainly didn't invent the stack plot visualization, but their iconic album cover for their 1979 album "Unknown Pleasures" is the first thing that comes to mind when you see those stacked lines.

While the "Unknown Pleasures" image depicted radio emissions from a pulsar, the visualization style has come back into vogue as a way to depict geographical topography, and now we have visualizations for all 50 US states.



And while Kansas is indeed flat as a pancake…



…it's hardly alone:



On the other end of the spectrum, get a load of California — there's a lot going on!



Click through the full album above, or scroll through over at Imgur.



