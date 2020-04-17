A few years back, Nick Fry went viral for his video showing his progression to landing a standing double backflip on grass. It was (and still is) incredibly impressive, but one could argue that Fry's trick wasn't quite a true "standing" double backflip, as he takes a step backwards before going airborne.

Enter Kaleb Cave (@lub._lub on Instagram), who seems to have pulled off a true standing double backflip on grass. It's wild:



[Via Instagram]