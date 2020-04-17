WHAT THE...

· Updated:

A few years back, Nick Fry went viral for his video showing his progression to landing a standing double backflip on grass. It was (and still is) incredibly impressive, but one could argue that Fry's trick wasn't quite a true "standing" double backflip, as he takes a step backwards before going airborne.

Enter Kaleb Cave (@lub._lub on Instagram), who seems to have pulled off a true standing double backflip on grass. It's wild:


[Via Instagram]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'IT'S NOT NARCISSISM IF IT'S ALSO INSPIRATION'

1 digg

JP Sears does a hilarious impression of all those buffed out fitness Influencers that ostensibly are giving workout inspiration, while mostly being self-aggrandizing.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample