Soccer Goalkeeper Misses The Ball, Comes Back With An Impressive Diving Save
It's not over, until it's over.
Every year, Mattel sells nearly $1B worth of new toy cars to kids. But on the secondary market, adult collectors and dealers reign supreme.
A science editor joked on Twitter that the roundworm is overrated. Soon, his tweet was being attacked as a privileged microaggression.
How hard is it to construct a fishing rod from scratch? Here's how one intrepid YouTuber built his and demonstrated that it worked.
Avoiding drones' prying eyes can be as complicated as donning a high-tech hoodie and as simple as ducking under a tree.
"If I can't make it to the post office," one local union rep for postal workers said, "I'm not going to use the post office."
After approximately 1,024 orbits around our planet and four spacewalks, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley — aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour — have returned to Earth.
With big liquor continuing its expansion into moonshine, illegal 'stillers keep quiet, keep producing and remember where the real recipe came from.
Ciara McDonald, a single mother of three in Jackson, Mississippi, received $1,000 a month for a year. Here's what happened.
"You're so lucky, because we don't steal."
New studies in Europe and Asia suggest that riding public transportation is not a major source of transmission for the coronavirus.
Cosmic Crisp apples, Cotton Candy grapes and Cuties are among the most fiercely protected fruits in the global IP marketplace.
Add a beautiful watch to your style repertoire at an unbeatable deal. The Blade Automatic Watch has a self-winding movement that ticks for up to 42 hours and is 23 percent off at $219.99.
Some venues are trying a new concept during the coronavirus pandemic: drive-in concerts. Here's what attendees are saying about the experience.
I know the temptations of being a post-racial person, in which my descendants never have to concern themselves with the complications of being a minority. And it only strengthens my belief in identity politics.
Makes our knees shake just looking at him go.
This is the other lesson from Minneapolis.
The Green Mountain State has had the fewest cases of COVID-19 in the country, and it isn't just — or even mainly — the governor who has carried the day.
Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 integrates Bing Maps into their latest version which makes discovering your house while flying above possible.
Meredith Kopit Levien, everyone seems to agree, is the right person to lead the Times into the 2020s. But here's hoping she'll view her mission more broadly — including the state of local news in America.
For more than 50 years, people have reported sightings of big cats in the British countryside. Now, armed with drones and podcasts, a new generation of big cat hunters is taking up the search.
Sports writers are already talking about putting an asterisk next to this year's eventual NBA title winners. Is that fair and does it even matter?
A spectacular comeback for a Microsoft icon.
The beautiful Parisian buildings located at 145 rue la Fayette, 29 rue Quincampoix, and 44 rue d'Aboukir are not real. Here's a tour of some of the most interesting fake façades in Paris.
There are hundreds of trials currently in the works. Here's everything you need to know about the ones edging ahead in the global race.
In an isolated and sparsely populated region of Alaska, there were five domestic violence murders in 10 days. The pandemic has limited emergency services, and without shelters, many say these deaths are no surprise.
Brenda from New Zealand shows off her extraordinary dream house.
The cottagecore aesthetic of 'Folklore' fits it neatly into the lineage of musical exile narratives, both good and bad. It's a story we love to indulge — even if it rarely gets at the true meaning of being alone.
Three Eater editors discuss what to consider when it comes to the ethics of dining out while the novel coronavirus continues to sweep the country.
Yes Theory treks out to Oracle, Arizona and discover the facility that was supposed to prepare us for interplanetary travel.
Arcade1Up has created a three-quarter scale in-home arcade machine with three different versions of "Street Fighter II" built-in.
Although the sound of the music has changed, country's themes have endured.
Antoine Dodson, who went viral for giving a hilarious interview on the news back in 2010, sells homes now.
It's time for the British royal family to make amends for centuries of profiting from slavery.
In early cultural exchange programs, the act of sending gifts abroad often doubled as an opportunity for children to rehearse and reinforce narratives about their own national superiority and exceptionalism.
It would seem like a dream come true to buy a house for a dollar in Sambuca, a picturesque town in Sicily with exquisite views. But there's clearly some drawbacks.
If you planted tomatoes as one of the cornerstones of your quarantine garden, I suspect that right now you are up to your armpits in those luscious orbs. Lucky you.
Recognizable by his walrus mustache, the actor specialized in playing cantankerous characters in "Absence of Malice," "The Natural" and other films.
A pigeon in London finds itself on a plane that's taking off.
The Wheeler Yacht Company is resurrecting Ernest Hemingway's beloved boat Pilar for the 21st century. The Wheeler 38 is authentic, modern and up for sale.
It's not so much what the current Postmaster General is doing as much as what the federal government has not done.
The Auralnauts made the supervillain from "The Dark Knight Rises" into the hero we need.
The two musicians tell the same stories of America for different generations.
Even if the new school year starts at home, it's a good idea to evaluate what tech you or your loved ones will need to make the most out of this uncertain situation.
"Jack and Jill" dates back to the 18th century and the theories behind its origins involve "vikings, beheadings, and beer."
The actor says his new road rage thriller taps into a wider anger in Western society.
To win, the president needs to capture untapped support from the blue-collar base. In Scranton, he's not getting the job done.
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts has an arm like a cannon.
