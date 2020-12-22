So This Is How Candy Canes Are Made
It starts from a slightly gross place, but it gets more satisfying as it goes on.
[Via TikTok]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
It starts from a slightly gross place, but it gets more satisfying as it goes on.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
We've combed through all the top 10 TV shows lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 shows of 2020.
Source tells Salon that dubious shell-company arrangements to pay top officials were approved by Kushner and Trump.
Eddie Murphy's newly-crowned King Akeem is embarking on a new adventure from Zamunda to Queens, New York in trailer of "Coming 2 America." The movie will be available on Amazon Prime on March 5.
Nicolas Cage loses his sh*t in the "History of Swear Words" coming to Netflix on January 5.
Furries, fandoms, and other adult content creators outside the mainstream are asking where they fit in among Pornhub's new policies.
Having access to clean, safe water is vital in an emergency situation. Keep the LifeStraw with you, and you'll be able to safely drink from any water source.
Andre Veríssimo initally appeared to be the winner of this motorcycle race but he celebrated way too soon.
Palace intrigue goes digital. The king of Thailand faces new embarrassment after 1,400 photos of his official consort were sent to critical journalists.
These movies might have flown under the radar in 2020, but "The Forty-Year-Old Version," "I'm Your Woman" and more are worth checking out.
It starts from a slightly gross place, but it gets more satisfying as it goes on.
A newly identified variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus appears to be more contagious than established ones. Here's what scientists know.
All too often, promising employees fail to step up when leadership opportunities arise. What is it that holds so many people back?
Dino Archie recalls the time when he had to stop a peeping tom from peeking at his girlfriend from her window and the unexpected journey that followed afterwards.
Delta Flight 462 was delayed for hours after a male passenger forced open a cabin door while the plane was taxiing. He and his companions slid their way out of the plane.
For the sake of his mental health, Matt D'Avella ditches his smart phone for a flip phone.
Deciphering the most beloved, most reviled children's-book author in history.
It's not the sexiest job in fashion, but it is one of the most important.
When your most embarrassing moment on the streets is immortalized by Google.
Trevor Wilkinson was suspended from his public school for rocking a manicure. Now he's the face of a movement.
Michigan's juvenile justice system is archaic. Counties act with little oversight, and the state keeps such poor data it doesn't know how many juveniles it has in custody or what happens to them once they're in the system.
The popular consensus is that coffee tastes terrible once you reheat it. But if you had to, what would be the best method?
Apple Inc is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Please. We do not need you to interject in discussions that are not your place to comment.
Lawmakers passed a $900 billion rescue package that will provide a direct payment worth up to $600 to individuals, including dependent children under age 17.
Cotton boxer briefs can't survive one wash — let alone 39 days on an island. Try this instead.
Denzel Washington and Jared Leto star in the psychological thriller coming to HBO Max in late January.
Kevin Greene, the longtime NFL star who terrorized opposing quarterbacks throughout his 15-year career, died Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame said.
No president has ever made such expansive and individualized pleas.
One of Donald Trump's staunchest supporters, televangelist Pat Robertson, tells the president it's time to move on.
Before committing the crime that landed her on death row, Lisa Montgomery had endured decades of abuse.
In the face of so much uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it's tempting to search for answers that might help you regain some sense of control over your life.
It's a dystopian world of coffee-induced stunted growth and watermelon babies.
We might best know how to be bored once we understand what boredom really is.
You might want to hold off on booking international vacation plans this summer, but cuddling with your (vaccinated) friends and family members could be in the cards relatively soon.
It's not humans only who are transfixed by snow.
After frustrated centrists launched talks, bickering party leaders sealed the deal.
Very few Americans in public life, particularly those who might want to win an election to office, have come forward to announce their nonbelief, as a matter of public pride, to a wide audience.
These are two worlds you never expected to meet.
The top Fox News boss has yet to face accountability for her role in enforcing Ailes' legacy of paranoia and sexism, current and former staffers say.
The star of "Gourmet Makes" proves to us that miso is the new cheese.
It took 4 months from seed to plant for this one.
"Don't try to understand it," a scientist tells the protagonist of Tenet, as she briefly explains the physics of Christopher Nolan's $205-million, time-traveling spy thriller.
We have very little in common except our fear of each other.
After having time to reflect and analyze, reporter John Tobacco drives home the point pretty clearly here.
A six-week, 37-source search for answers.
Taken from the jury selection process that took place over three days in June 2017 for the trial of Martin Shkreli. More than two hundred potential jurors were excused from the trial.
In Lodi, a small agricultural city in California's Central Valley, Latinos make up 39% of the population, yet account for 75% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations. This short film is about Maria Miranda and how the coronavirus devastated each and every member of her family.