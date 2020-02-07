This 8-Bit Game Where You Try Not To Hit Anything Walking On A NYC Sidewalk Is The Most Fun Thing On The Internet This Week

Trying to navigate your way around pizza rats, abandoned mattresses and lots and lots of trash is just a super normal day in New York, it seems. And now thanks to copywriter Graham Davis, you get to experience New York in all its dirty glory firsthand. When you play this 8-bit game by Davis, "Snidewalk," the game plops you straight on a New York City sidewalk and to win, you have to do your best to dodge whatever obstacles come your way.

And believe us, there are a lot of obstacles in the way, ranging from delivery guys zipping past you on bikes, potholes and steam pipes, the odd dog poop and pizza rat, and the most annoying obstacle of them all: other pedestrians.

So far we've already played the game an unhealthy amount of times and have lost to a pizza rat, a bodega cat, a traffic cone, a dog walker with four dogs and a pile of cardboard boxes lying on the street. And you can see below what other obstacles might lead to your quick demise in the game.

It's not always fun walking the mean streets of New York, and we're glad someone managed to turn an experience that can be so mundane yet frustrating into something that's actually quite delightful.



[Graham Davis via Laughing Squid]