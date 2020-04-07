JUST A LITTLE HUSKY

· Updated:

A woman waiting in line at the drive-thru caught a hilariously anxious Siberian Husky howl for its puppuccino out the window.

@mohawkvalleyfarmandranch

He finally got his puppacino ☕️ #dogsoftiktok #fyp #foryourpage #tiktokdogs #funnydog #pupachino #TheSongOfUs

♬ original sound – mohawkvalleyfarmandranch
@mohawkvalleyfarmandranch

Here's part 2 of puppachino pup! ☕️✨ #fyp #part2 #dogsoftiktok #tiktokdogs #foryourpage

♬ original sound – mohawkvalleyfarmandranch


[Via Twitter]

