Apple, Google, Facebook, Twitter and other platforms all have a "ringed planet" emoji that looks a lot like Saturn. But which emoji actually nails the look of the planet?

Thanks to this delightful thread by planetary scientist James O'Donoghue, we now have a definitive answer to this. In his Twitter thread, O'Donoghue evaluates how well each emoji represents the atmosphere, rings, colors and tilt angle of the gas planet and gives his final ranking of which emoji is the most scientifically accurate.

I'm a planetary scientist with published papers specifically on Saturn's atmosphere/rings, so thought it'd be fun to rank the "Ringed Planet" emojis🪐



First I'm gonna assume they're trying to be SATURN ok, so I'll be ranking their accuracy based on that. Results end of thread!👇 pic.twitter.com/BVcI9EHNxf — Dr James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) February 26, 2020



According to O'Donoghue, Apple's Saturn emoji is pretty well done, although the tilt angle is a bit off. Facebook's Saturn emoji, on the other hand, is way too colorful.

Facebook

Saturn itself - atmosphere is ok, perhaps a little too colorful, but the bands are reasonable. No polar hexagon

Rings - includes Cassini division (gap), this time a little narrow. Rings too close to Saturn, extra gap is nice tho

Tilt: 22°, should be 26.7°, v close! pic.twitter.com/ufRi2y2oo9 — Dr James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) February 26, 2020



The width and lack of gaps in the rings are the main issues with Google's emoji, and the colors of Microsoft's Saturn emoji is, simply and aptly put, "disturbing." It's a Saturn if Saturn were made of flaming hot Cheetos.

Microsoft

Saturn itself - this is a simple one, but the banded structure is at least shown in an organized way. Colors disturbing

Rings - no gaps shown, rings aren't wide enough, lack of detail. At least Google's above showed structure

Tilt: 25°, should be 26.7°, v good pic.twitter.com/TZC9LHzbPP — Dr James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) February 26, 2020



And then we have Twitter and WhatsApp. Twitter's orange emoji is declared to be "the most offensive of all," while WhatsApp's Saturn emoji is a beauty, with the right tilt angle and detailed shading and color.

WhatsApp

Saturn - Banded structure Saturn looks fantastic, can forgive the colors being off. Potential hint of hexagon too.

Rings - the 3 major segments of rings (A,B,C) are shown beautifully. Shaded nicely, gap=perfect!

Tilt: should be 26.7°, measured near EXACTLY 26.7°!! pic.twitter.com/rsFotTRvuR — Dr James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) February 26, 2020



And in case there's any doubt, here's O'Donoghue's final ranking of each emoji, from best (WhatsApp) to worst (Twitter):

BONUS. This is by OpenMoji. It didn't even deserve to be up there with the others.



The emoji is called Ringed Planet, and in this case its rings don't even connect, so can we even say "ringed" at all?



This ringed planet can get out of our solar system rn pic.twitter.com/pi5Y5Tyqei — Dr James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) February 26, 2020



