Surprise, surprise, all three —the boat, the Ford Raptor, the Jeep Wrangler — ended up sinking in Cedar Lake, Indiana.

Family Attempts To Save Speed Boat On Cedar Lake

A family that lives on Cedar Lake attempted to rescue their sinking boat by using the family vehicles according to emergency personnel Saturday evening. We are told the owner did not bring his helicopter out to assist. This is a current incident and we will have a full update as this story develops. Currently they are dealing with Indiana Conservation Police and The Cedar Lake Fire Department Marine Unit. 📷 – Kevin Walsh

