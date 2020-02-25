This Demonstration Of The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100x 'Space Zoom' Is Wild
Samsung's latest flagship phone — the Galaxy S20 Ultra — packs in a powerful zoom function, which one user showed off at an NBA game:
@marekniessner
SPACE ZOOM 100x #samsung #galaxys20ultra #samsunggalaxys20ultra #s20ultra #spacezoom #nba #goldenstatewarriors stephencurry30♬ Get Ready for This (Game Time Mix) – Dr. Cover Band
As the examples below show, the images you get from the 100x zoom aren't going to be the sharpest, but it's still seriously impressive.
[Via BGR]