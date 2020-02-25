Samsung's latest flagship phone — the Galaxy S20 Ultra — packs in a powerful zoom function, which one user showed off at an NBA game:

As the examples below show, the images you get from the 100x zoom aren't going to be the sharpest, but it's still seriously impressive.

Another great example of the @SamsungMobileUS #GalaxyS20Ultra Space Zoom! I legit can't see the MetLife building name with my own eyes, at least without really squinting!



Ultra wide, 10X, 30X, 100X. Rested on a ledge for stability at higher zoom. 100X pretty impressive! pic.twitter.com/3fyEb2eANt — Nirave 尼拉夫 (@nirave) February 24, 2020



[Via BGR]