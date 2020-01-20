TO SMACK OR NOT TO SMACK

Ruto the cat really wanted to smack Howie the dog. And she nearly thought better of it:

Please enjoy this video of my cat being an absolute idiot. Note the look on her face the entire time



Sound warning for my big dumb laugh pic.twitter.com/77ib0jxcg5 — Professional Blanket Wearer 🔜 ANE (@RhysLion) January 18, 2020

Don't worry, there are no hard feelings:

ALSO for the record:



Howie and Ruto are friends. They very often snuggle up to each other and play together and sometimes they fuck with each other but they are very well taken care of! — Professional Blanket Wearer 🔜 ANE (@RhysLion) January 18, 2020



